GoodWorks CoWork Forays Into Hyderabad In Partnership With Ektha Group

Hyderabad: Managed office and co-working platform GoodWorks CoWork launched operations in the Hyderabad market through a partnership with real estate developer Ektha Group.

GoodWorks Hitech City will go live in the third quarter this year and GoodWorks Financial District later this year. The two have combined development potential of over 1,50,000 sq. ft of grade A space. These will cater to start-ups, scale-ups, and GCCs looking for flexible, scalable and fully managed office solutions.

It will also operationalise SansoviGCC by GoodWorks, a GCC enablement platform that offers infrastructure, compliance, talent, and advisory support for foreign companies looking to set up operations in India. This will be launched in Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad is the epicenter of India’s GCC and enterprise boom. With SansoviGCC, we are offering India entry-as-a-service,” said Vishwas Mudagal, co-founder and chief executive officer of GoodWorks.

Ektha Group will partner with GoodWorks on space acquisition, development and lifecycle management of Hyderabad assets. “We are positioning Hyderabad as the most enterprise-ready city in India,” said Sreenivasa Musani, chairman and managing director of Ektha Group.

GoodWorks currently operates over 8 lakh sq. ft. office space across Bangalore and other cities, a release said.