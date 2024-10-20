Golf City to come up in south-Hyd, will create 10,000 jobs: Min.

Hyderabad:The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America, in collaboration with local partner Stone Craft, will build a Golf City in south Hyderabad, which will create jobs for 10,000 people over the coming decade, said IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

A delegation from the PGA, headquartered in Texas, US, met the minister at the Secretariat, here on Saturday.

The minister said golf courses, residential complexes, hotels, and entertainment facilities are part of the plans, which need the Telangana government's final nod.

Sridhar Babu said the PGA is currently working with Shapoorji Pallonji Group in Mumbai to develop a Golf City. Stone Craft has agreed to invest heavily in the Telangana project.

"Once the Golf City is completed, it will create employment opportunities for 10,000 people over the next decade. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision for the “Fourth City” includes building a net-zero city free from pollution," Sridhar Babu added.

As part of the Golf City, the companies aim to triple the green spaces, providing a pleasant living environment. The PGA consortium will develop an 18-hole standard golf course across nearly 200 acres, which will be the first of its kind in South India. The minister explained that the project will also enhance the region’s natural Deccan rocks and local water resources by implementing the Miyawaki method to grow forests. This method involves planting two to four different types of indigenous trees for large-scale afforestation.

The PGA is one of the largest sports organisations in the world. It has promoted golf for over a century, with a network of over 30,000 golf professionals. It organises major tournaments, including the Ryder Cup and several championships.

The meeting on Saturday was attended by Stone Craft CEO Keerthi Chilukuri, PGA representatives Tim Labb, Alex Hay, David Blum, Ken Sager, and Radha Kishore.