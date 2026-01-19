Goldsmith Murdered in Public Glare in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: A goldsmith was stabbed to death in a full public glare near a wine shop in Chatrinaka on Sunday night.

The victim Satish aged between 32 and 35 years was a native of Karnataka. He along with his father and other family members came to the city a few years ago and settled here. As it was a holiday on Sunday, Satish along with his friend Jaichand went to a wine shop in Chatrinaka.

While consuming liquor, the duo quarreled allegedly over the previous financial transactions. A heated argument took place between them over the issue. Enraged over the abuses allegedly showered by Satish, Jaichand went to his house and returned to the wine shop along with his friend Mahesh with a knife.

At the same time, Satish sought the help of his five relatives, who immediately reached the shop. Minutes after Satish came out of the shop, Jaichand started attacking Satish. Even after requesting him not to attack him, Jaichand did not heed and inflicted serious stab wounds on his neck, stomach and face around 9.50 pm.

Chatrinaka Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ch Chandrasekhar said that Satish’s relatives failed to come to his rescue as Jaichand was threatening them with the knife. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Osmania General Hospital (OHG) where doctors declared him brought dead. Satish could have survived if his relatives responded properly and prevented Jaichand from attacking him, he said.

Chatrinaka Inspector K Nagendra Prasad Varma said Jaichand got annoyed after Satish yelled at him and admonished him constantly. The police booked a murder case under provisions of BNS and took Jaichand into custody.