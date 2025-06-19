Golden Bonam To Be Offered At Warangal Bhadrakali Temple

WARANGAL: For the first time in the temple’s history, the Telangana government will offer a golden Bonam to Goddess Sri Bhadrakali Devi at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal.

Built during the Kakatiya period, the temple holds great historical and cultural significance. It regularly hosts rituals and special festivities, especially during Navratri.

While the Ashadam Bonalu festival is predominantly celebrated in Hyderabad, similar rituals are observed in villages across various parts of Telangana. However, in the erstwhile Warangal district, Bonalu festivities are traditionally held in the month of Shravana, in honour of village deities such as Yellamma, Pochamma, Beeranna, and Mysamma. Devotees offer kallu shaka (toddy) and animal sacrifices to these deities. The traditions followed in Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Smartha temples are rooted in scriptural practices.

This will be the first time that Bonalu will be celebrated in Ashadam at the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal.

With the arrival of Ashadam, Bonalu festivities commence in Hyderabad and continue for a month with grandeur across temples in the twin cities. After the formation of Telangana, Bonalu was declared a state festival. Following this, the Mahankali Temple Trust members took the initiative to spread the tradition of offering the golden Bonam across the state.

As part of this initiative, golden Bonams began to be offered at major temples dedicated to the Goddess in both Telugu states. Beginning this year, under the orders of the Endowments Department and the direction of the Telangana government, the temple committee in Warangal will oversee the golden Bonam offering to Goddess Bhadrakali Ammavaru.

In preparation for the historic event, the authorities of the Bhadrakali Devi Temple have begun elaborate arrangements. Endowments Minister Konda Surekha is scheduled to visit the temple on June 22 to present the golden Bonam. The celebration is expected to draw a large number of devotees, including 200 to 300 artists and hundreds of women carrying Bonams, marking the occasion in a grand manner.

Temple Executive Officer Sheshu Bharathi told Deccan Chronicle, “We are happy to announce the historic beginning of Ashadam Bonalu at Bhadrakali Temple—a first in its history—thanks to the directives from the state government and the Endowments Department.”

Bonalu will be conducted in accordance with Vedic traditions. However, unlike in some village rituals, there will be a strict no-animal-sacrifice policy at the Bhadrakali temple. Janthu Bali (animal sacrifice) is not permitted within or around the temple premises.

“Devotees are welcome to offer Bonams, but any kind of animal sacrifice is strictly prohibited. We are placing flex banners and notice boards throughout the temple premises to ensure everyone is aware of this rule,” she added.