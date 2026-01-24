Gold Worth Rs 8.6 Lakh Stolen From Banker's House

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons allegedly stole 430 grams of gold worth ₹8.60 lakh from the house of a bank branch manager in Jubilee Hills.

According to police, Mahita, a resident of Road No. 2, lodged a complaint stating she had kept the ornaments in a pouch inside a wardrobe on January 10. After searching for her jewellery for several days, she confirmed it was missing and filed a complaint on Friday.

A case has been registered, with police suspecting a known person may have been involved. Three individuals have been questioned in connection with the theft, and teams are scanning CCTV footage to gather evidence and identify the culprit.