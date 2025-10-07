Gold Stolen from Woman’s House in Filmnagar within Days after Husband’s Death

Hyderabad: It’s a double whammy of sorts for a woman Swapna, whose house was burgled within a few days after the death of her husband due to kidney ailment in OU Colony under Filmnagar police station limits.

Thieves escaped with 43 tulas of gold ornaments from her house by breaking open the main door lock using an iron rod. The police are also clueless about the case as fingerprints were not found at the spot. No CCTV image was found.

Swapan’s husband Chiranjeevi died due to kidney ailment on September 11. A few days later, she left to her parent’s house at Chikkadpally and returned to her house at OU Colony on October 5 and found the main door lock was broken open.

When she entered the house, gold ornaments weighing 43 tulas were stolen from the wooden drawer, Filmnagar Detective Inspector J Venkat said on Tuesday. Swapna actually owns a house in Shaikpet but after the death of her husband and to perform certain rituals she moved to another house at OU Colony.

Venkat said the thieves seemed to be a professional as no fingerprints were found on the main door lock. The screws of the lock came off due to the force at which the offenders broke it using an iron rod. The task of the investigators became even more difficult as they could not secure the intruders' images due to defunct CCTVs within the 100 meters radius of Swapna’s house.

Venkat said efforts were on to collect more clues to zero in on the offenders involved in the burglary.