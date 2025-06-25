Golconda Fort Decks Up For Bonalu Celebrations; Security Tightened

Hyderabad: The historic Golconda fort is decked up with colorful flowers and LED lights for the month-long Bonalu celebrations from June 26 at Sri Jagadamba Mahankali temple atop the fort.

To mark the commencement of the celebrations, around 300 women from Langer Houz and its surroundings thronged the temple and performed ‘metla pooja’ from the fort to the temple on Wednesday. The women pasted vermillion and turmeric paste to each step connecting the temple and performed the pooja, Temple Executive Officer Ch Vasantha told Deccan Chronicle.

The temple management later felicitated the women who took part in ‘metla pooja’. At 12.30 pm on Thursday, a spectacular ‘thotela’ procession is organized from Langer Houz crossroads to the temple with ‘potharajus’ smeared with vermillion and turmeric paste will dance to the pulsating ‘teen maar’ drumbeats along with youngsters.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also Hyderabad In-charge Minister and other dignitaries’ will offer ‘pattu’ clothes to the goddess Mahankali.

Vasantha said that elaborate arrangements were made in coordination with the GHMC, Police, Medical and Health, Roads and Buildings and Electricity departments for the successful conduct of the celebrations. Close to 40 lakh people from different parts of the State especially from GHMC limits were expected to take part in the celebrations.

She said the devotees participate in the celebrations on every Thursday and Sundays in large numbers and offer ‘bonam’ in an earthen pot containing cooked rice laced with jaggery. The pot is decorated with neem leaves and turmeric and vermillion paste.

Women clad in pattu sarees offer ‘bonam’ to the goddess Mahankali as thanksgiving for fulfilling their wishes.

On their part, the police made necessary arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the festival. More women constables were being deployed to keep a tab on eve-teasers. A constant surveillance would be maintained through surveillance cameras installed at the strategic locations at the fort starting from the main entrance to the temple.