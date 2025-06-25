Hyderabad Traffic Advisory For Golconda Bonalu Celebrations 2025

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions were imposed by the Hyderabad traffic police from June 26 to 24 in view of Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu celebrations 2025.

With thousands of devotees expected to gather at Golconda fort for the grand celebrations, Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety.

D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, said traffic restrictions will be enforced between 8 am and 11 pm on each pooja day. Heavy congestion is anticipated on all major roads leading to the fort, commuters are advised to avoid stretches from Ramdevguda via Makkai Darwaza, Langar Houz via Fateh Darwaza, and Shaikpet Nala or Seven Tombs via Banjara Darwaza. Citizens are advised to avoid these routes and take alternatives to prevent inconvenience.'

To facilitate devotees, dedicated parking areas are also arranged. Devotees approaching from Ramdevguda can park two-wheelers from Ashoor Khana to the Army Sentry Post and four-wheelers at the Artillery Centre, Ramdevguda and Ashoor Khana, Golconda. Meanwhile, the Setwin buses will be allowed only up to Ashoor Khana. For those coming from Langar Houz via Fateh Darwaza, MCH Park is designated along with Golconda Bus Stop, and Alhira School for two-wheelers, and the Area Hospital, Golconda for four-wheelers.

Visitors from Shaikpet via Banjara Darwaza may park four-wheelers at the Hockey Ground, Owaisi Ground, and Deccan Park (Seven Tombs), while two-wheelers can be parked along the Golf Club Road by-lane.

The traffic police urged devotees to park their vehicles in an orderly manner at the designated spots to avoid any obstructions.

Pooja dates:

• June 26, 2025

• June 29, 2025

• July 3, 2025

• July 6, 2025

• July 10, 2025

• July 13, 2025

• July 17, 2025

• July 20, 2025

• July 24, 2025