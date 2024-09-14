Going Around Ganesh Pandals is the Norm for Hyderabad City Folk

HYDERABAD: With immersion day drawing near, the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations are peaking in most pandals in the twin cities. Many families and friends are embarking on the rounds of mandals that have been decked up in unique styles.



There are approximately over a lakh Ganesh pandals with the height of the idols varying from six feet to the 70 feet Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, which attracts over one lakh visitors. The pandals in the Old City are also quite popular among the city folk.

Dr Arti Rathi from Gachibowli said, “Ganesh Chathurthi is my favourite festival. Each year I take a tour of the city with my friends and every time I get captivated seeing the divinity that is in the air. The idol at Begum Bazaar is unique while at some pandals folk artists mesmerise you with their songs.”

Swapna Adi Narayana Sunku, a resident of Himayatnagar, said, “Each year our family visits various pandals across the city. It enhances our spiritual growth as it will feel like going on a pilgrimage.”

Akaesh Babu, Sandeep, Amarnath and Kanaya Yadav, who move around as a group, recalled “We are all middle aged now. Right from our teenage days, we have been visiting pandals, starting from Alwal, covering the whole of Secunderabad, Jeera, Abids, Goshamahal and the Old City. They remain cherished memories.”

Vijay Kumar, Chandu and Hemanth, said, “This is a tradition we have been following for years together. We cover most of the city right up to Balapur. The Ganesh festival and the 11 days of festivities bring all people together.”

The second tallest Ganesh idol in the city is at Gunfoundry. There are a large number of visitors at night, said its organiser Om Prakesh Beeshwa.

He added, “Most old-timers and their families make it a point to visit this place. There are three big Ganesh pandals in the surrounding 100 metres, which makes it a bonus.”