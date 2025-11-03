Gods Guide the Way in Yadagirigutta

Nalgonda: The main junctions in Yadagirigutta have been named after deities to create a devotional atmosphere around the hill shrine.

Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Devasthanam and the Yadagirigutta Municipality jointly implemented the decision to name five major junctions after gods. Display boards with the new names and navigation QR codes have been installed at each junction. The junction on Pathagutta Road has been named Sri Garuda Circle, while others have been named Hanuman Circle, Sri Yadarushi Circle, Sri Prahalada Circle, and Sri Ramanuja Circle.

A board featuring navigation QR codes of all major junctions and prominent devotional sites has been placed near the prasadam token counters on the hill shrine. Devotees can scan the QR codes on their mobile phones to locate various places. QR codes have also been provided for key spots such as the RTC bus stand, Kalyana Katta, Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratha Mandapam, Anna Prasadam Sathram, Lakshmi Pushkarini, vehicle parking area, Tulasi Cottage, and the old Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple.

Temple authorities said the initiative aims to make location identification easier and enhance the spiritual ambiance as part of the temple town’s development. Plans are also underway to launch a dedicated temple television channel and a monthly devotional magazine to promote the sanctity and history of the shrine.