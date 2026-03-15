Godavari Water Reaches Tribal Fields In Jangaon

WARANGAL: In a major relief to the farming community, the parched fields of Mangali Banda Thanda and its neighbouring hamlets in Raghunathpally mandal of Jangaon district received Godavari water on Sunday.

Station Ghanpur MLA and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, keeping his promise to tribal farmers, formally released the water and performed ‘Ganga Puja’ with turmeric and vermilion to celebrate the arrival of canal water for the Yasangi (Rabi) season. The water was channelled from the Bommakuru reservoir following extensive restoration work.

Speaking on the occasion, Srihari said about Rs 20 lakh was spent on desilting the canal and clearing vegetation to ensure smooth water flow to remote tribal pockets. He assured farmers that water would be supplied uninterruptedly for the next month.

The MLA acknowledged the challenges faced during the canal restoration process and thanked farmers for their cooperation. Addressing concerns of those whose lands were affected by the canal’s alignment, he promised to personally oversee the process of securing fair compensation for them. He emphasised that the arrival of Godavari water was a collective victory for the local community that had long struggled with water scarcity.

Srihari said Rs 30 crore had been sanctioned for laying BT roads connecting all thandas in Raghunathpally mandal. He also announced a series of new initiatives for Mangali Banda Thanda, including construction of a Mission Bhagiratha water tank, a tribal community hall and sanction of 20 Indiramma houses. He informed the gathering that ‘Rythu Bharosa’ funds would be credited into the bank accounts of farmers starting March 22.

Earlier in the day, the MLA inaugurated a newly constructed Indiramma house belonging to beneficiary Moodu Ravinder and said the Congress government remained committed to realising the dream of home ownership for the poor.

The event was attended by district library corporation chairman Marujodu Rambabu, irrigation officials and local public representatives.