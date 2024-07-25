Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam increases again, second warning issued

Kothagudem: The Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam, which was recorded at 46.5 feet, at 7 am on Thursday, had increased to 48.4 feet by 6 pm, which prompted officials to issue the second warning signal for a second time.

The discharge of water of the river stood at 11,63,596 cusecs.



Officials had issued a second warning signal at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday when the Godavari level crossed 48 feet. It was withdrawn and the first warning signal was in force on Wednesday after the water receded to 45.2 feet at 11 am.



Officials were expecting that the Godavari water level may cross 50 feet on Thursday night and alerted the people living in low-lying areas to be vigilant and shift to safer places.



District Collector Jitesh V. Patil directed officials to be alert and take up rescue operations if needed.

