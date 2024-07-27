Inflow to Nagarjuna Sagar Project increases to 52,261 cusecs

Irrigation projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district have begun receiving substantial inflows, bringing joy and relief to farmers who have long hoped for a resolution to their water woes.As of Saturday morning, the inflow to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project surged to 52,261 cusecs, with an outflow of 6,344 cusecs. The water level in the project was recorded at 506.7 feet, compared to the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 590 feet. The current water storage stands at 126.1 TMCs, out of a total capacity of 312 TMCs.Similarly, the Dr. KLRS Pulichinthala Project reported an inflow of 350 cusecs.The medium irrigation Musi Project at Bopparam also saw a significant increase in inflow, reaching 10,027.7 cusecs. The water level in this project has risen to 642 feet, just shy of its FTL of 645 feet. The current water storage is 3.79 TMCs, against a gross storage capacity of 4.46 TMCs.These irrigation projects had been experiencing a lack of inflows for about 10 days. However, the recent incessant rains in the upper areas have resulted in a much-needed increase in water levels in the district’s projects.