Godavari Rises At Basar As Maha Opens Babli Gates

ADILABAD: Water flow in the Godavari increased on Tuesday after the Government of Maharashtra lifted the Babli project gates, raising the river’s level at Basar. The Kadam irrigation project also received significant inflows.

Streams and rivulets swelled with floodwater following heavy rains in Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhainsa, and Ichoda, as well as in upstream areas of bordering Maharashtra. Farmers welcomed the timely showers, which aided crop growth: cotton seeds have germinated, and many growers are already applying urea.

In Palsi (B) village of Talamadugu, some farmers protested to demand urea supplies, even as agriculture officials insisted that Adilabad district has sufficient stock. Meanwhile, continuous daytime rains in Indravelli and Utnoor have kept streams high, yet farmers have pressed on with their fieldwork despite the downpours.

Rain gauges recorded 9 mm at Gudihathnoor, 6.3 mm at Talamadugu, and 2.5 mm in Adilabad, with 17 locations in the district reporting rainfall on Tuesday. Over the 24 hours leading up to 8 am on Wednesday, the district saw a total of 245.4 mm of rain, averaging 13.6 mm per station.

The Penganga and Pranahita rivers also received substantial inflows from upstream Maharashtra. Gravel roads across the district were badly damaged by the heavy rains, making bike travel difficult and causing other vehicles to skid off the roads.

In tribal areas, Adivasi communities in Indravelli and Utnoor are now waiting for floodwaters in streams and rivulets to recede before they can return safely to their villages.