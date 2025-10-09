Godavari Express Halts At Kazipet As Passenger Dies Of Heart Attack

WARANGAL: The Godavari Express was halted for nearly an hour at Kazipet Railway Station on Wednesday after a passenger collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack in the S2 coach.

According to railway police, the deceased was identified as Marepally Suresh (45), a native of Gopalapuram village in Hanamkonda district. He was found unconscious inside the washroom cabin of the coach.

When relatives tried to take possession of the body, railway police refused to release it before a medical examination by railway doctors, leading to a protest and a heated argument that delayed the train’s departure.

Tension escalated as family members demanded the immediate handover of the body. Railway and local police rushed to the scene to manage the situation and restore order.

After the inspection by railway doctors was completed, the situation was brought under control. The body was later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital for a post-mortem examination.





