Godavari Drinking Water Supply: HMWS&SB Invites Bids for Two Projects

Hyderabad: HMWS&SB has released e-tender notices for two major projects under the Godavari drinking water supply scheme. These projects aim to fill Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water, help rejuvenate the Musi river, and ensure a reliable drinking water supply.

In the first package, the work includes manufacturing, supplying and installing a 3000mm diameter pipeline from Mallannasagar to Ghanpur, construction of a pump house with electro-mechanical equipment, transformers and a substation at Mallannasagar, apart from a 1,170 million litres a day water treatment plant and a 40 ML clear water reservoir-cum-pump house at Ghanpur.

The estimated contract value for this package is about Rs 3,225.47 crore, with an additional 10-year operation and maintenance cost of Rs 105.48 crore.

The second package covers further work, including the installation of various pumping mains, pipelines, water treatment plants and additional infrastructure to connect the reservoirs and improve the water distribution system. This package is valued at approximately Rs 1,992.22 crore, apart from a 10-year O&M cost of Rs 60.50 crore.

Both projects will be executed under the hybrid annuity mode of contract, which also covers manning and long-term maintenance. The bid documents for both packages can be downloaded from March 12.