Godavari aarati performed at Kaleshwaram

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 March 2025 12:00 AM IST

Following the instructions of the endowment department, the temple officials will be conducting the Godavari River aarati during the full moon day (Pournami) of every month

Temple priests and a group of Vedic scholars perform Godavari River aarati at the Sri Mukteswara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashakar Bhupalpally district on Thursday. — DC Image

Warangal (Bhupalpally): Officials of the Sri Mukteswara Swamy temple performed an aarati ceremony for the Godavari river at Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram on Thursday.

The ceremony was performed by a group of Vedic scholars and priests led by Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple chief priest P. Phanindra Sharma. The vedic scholars were accompanied by musicians.

The event temple saw staff, local villagers, devotees and women taking part.

Following the instructions of the endowment department, the temple officials will be conducting the Godavari River aarati during the full moon day (Pournami) of every month.

godavari river Sri Mukteswara Swamy Temple 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

