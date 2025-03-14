Godavari aarati performed at Kaleshwaram

Warangal (Bhupalpally): Officials of the Sri Mukteswara Swamy temple performed an aarati ceremony for the Godavari river at Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram on Thursday.

The ceremony was performed by a group of Vedic scholars and priests led by Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple chief priest P. Phanindra Sharma. The vedic scholars were accompanied by musicians.

The event temple saw staff, local villagers, devotees and women taking part.

Following the instructions of the endowment department, the temple officials will be conducting the Godavari River aarati during the full moon day (Pournami) of every month.