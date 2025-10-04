Goat Sacrifice On Gandhi Jayanti Under Police Watch Sparks Outrage In Warangal’s Narsampet

WARANGAL: A major controversy erupted after a video of a public animal sacrifice performed during the Dasara festival went viral on social media in Narsampet, Warangal district. The outrage intensified as the event took place on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), a national day symbolising non-violence and humanity, when animal slaughter and liquor sales are strictly prohibited nationwide.

The most serious concern arose from the alleged involvement of local police officials. The viral video clearly shows Circle Inspector L. Raghupathi Reddy and sub inspector Ravi Kumar, along with 12 other police personnel, present at the site near Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, overseeing the ritual and providing security for the event.

On Gandhi Jayanti, a day dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of peace and compassion, both animal slaughter and alcohol consumption are banned. The public sacrifice of a goat, captured in the viral footage, has drawn sharp criticism from human rights activists and animal welfare organisations, who condemned the act as a violation of both law and moral responsibility.

Members of these groups accused the police of hypocrisy, pointing out that while law enforcement routinely campaigns against animal sacrifice and illegal meat or liquor sales, officers themselves appeared to have permitted and supervised the act.

The incident has since escalated. Warangal district collector Sathya Sharada has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered a detailed inquiry. Meanwhile, Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway and assured that appropriate action will follow based on the inquiry’s findings.

Human rights and animal welfare groups are demanding a transparent probe and swift accountability to restore public confidence in law enforcement. They emphasised that justice and the rule of law must apply equally to all, regardless of position or power.