GO 46 Victims Throng Gandhi Bhavan, Sridhar Babu Gets 328 Petitions

Hyderabad: A large number of people, who were impacted by GO 46, thronged Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday to submit petitions demanding the revocation of the government order.

GO 46, which was issued by the previous BRS government, reserves 95 per cent of direct recruitment posts for local candidates across various cadres. It has faced criticism, especially from students and job aspirants, who argue that it unfairly limits employment opportunities for non-locals.

The event, which was part of the "Meet the Minister" programme" saw the participation of IT and industries minister Sridhar Babu, who received 328 petitions from affected individuals. Assuring prompt action, the minister referred the grievances to relevant officials and ministers.

Representatives of various groups, including disabled candidates, Village Revenue Assistants (VRA), District Selection Committee (DSC) candidates, and other associations, also submitted their petitions to Sridhar Babu, seeking justice and resolution of their employment concerns.

In a separate statement, Sridhar Babu addressed the recent murder of Maru Ganga Reddy, a close aide of MLC Jeevan Reddy, in Jagtial. "It is an unfortunate incident, and we strongly condemn it," the minister said.