GO 317 Victim Employees Plan ‘Chalo Gandhi Bhavan’ Protest on Oct 2

Hyderabad:The GO 317 Victim Employees and Teachers JAC has resolved to hold a ‘Chalo Gandhi Bhavanֹ’ on October 2 to mark the first anniversary Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, then the TPCC chief, assuring that their problems would be resolved within 48 hours after the Congress came to power,

“The sub-committee formed eight months back on GO 317 should submit its report and undo the injustice done to is,” said Nageswara Rao, JAC working president.



“We are hoping for good news before Dasara. The sub-committee should submit the report and bring joy to our lives,” said Polytechnic Wing Association president Sandeep Pogula.

