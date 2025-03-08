GO 317 protestors threaten to boycott SSC spot valuation 2025

Hyderabad: Teachers affected by GO 317 have warned of boycotting the upcoming SSC spot valuation if the government did not take immediate action on their demands to ease the provisions of the order issued by the BRS government.

The protest threat came against the backdrop of the suicide of Santosh Kumar, a Hindi teacher from Mancherial district, dying by suicide.

Teachers and employees across the state wore black badges and staged protests, holding the Congress government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for inaction. “How many more lives will it take for the government to act,” asked Kiran N, a member of the GO 317 joint action committee (JAC), demanding urgent intervention to prevent further tragedies.

The JAC said that Revanth Reddy, as TPCC president during the BRS government tenure, had promised to resolve the GO 317 issues within 48 hours of coming to power. “It’s been months, and we are still waiting,” said Swapna Priya, a protesting teacher.

The JAC also accused the government of misleading the public. “They claim to have solved the issue by allowing spousal and medical mutual transfers, but what about those who lost their local status and were forcibly transferred,” Priya asked. They criticised the previous BRS government for introducing GO 317, but said Congress has failed to provide relief.

Many teachers expressed frustration over the lack of transparency. “A sub-committee report on GO 317 was prepared after ten months of discussions, but where is it? Why is no one talking about it,” asked Bhanu V.M., another teacher. Even those seeking a meeting with the Chief Minister have failed to get an appointment, they said.