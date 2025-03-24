GO 317: JAC Announces Chalo Hyderabad Protest on April 24

With no resolution in sight for employees and teachers affected by GO 317, the joint action committee (JAC) announced that it would hold a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ protest on April 24. The JAC set a deadline of April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, for the government to restore local status.

The JAC said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, as TPCC chief before the polls, had pledged to resolve the issue within 48 hours of the Congress coming to power. The promise was included in the party’s election manifesto but no tangible progress has been made, said Nageshwar B,, one of the affected employees.

The three-member Cabinet sub-committee had submitted its report to the Chief Minister on October 20, 2024, but it was yet to be made public or acted upon.

JAC leaders expressed disappointment that while the government has addressed issues related to spouse, mutual, and medical transfers, it has failed to provide relief to thousands of others affected by the policy. Adding to their frustration,

“The government is treating this as a closed issue, but thousands of affected employees continue to suffer, particularly women, who are facing immense difficulties due to these transfers,” Ravinder K, a JAC representative said. There have also been reports of mental distress among employees, with a teacher from Mancherial allegedly taking his own life due to the uncertainty surrounding his posting, he added.

JAC leaders argue that resolving the G.O. 317 issue does not impose any financial burden on the government and insist that it is the Congress party’s responsibility to honour its manifesto commitment. Despite multiple attempts, they claim that requests for an appointment with the Chief Minister have been ignored for months.