GMC’s Apathy Blamed for Students Mishap

Hyderabad:The apathy of college administration led to five students of Government Medical College, Bhadadri Kothagudem being injured in a road accident on Friday evening.

Five female students from MBBS third year were returning to their hostel from the college in an autorickshaw when it overturned, trying to avoid a biker coming from the opposite direction. They suffered serious injuries including broken bones, torn muscles, and head injuries.



All the girls have been admitted to Government General Hospital Bhadradri Kothagudem. "Their wounds have been dressed and they are safe," a doctor said. The accident took near the collector office at around 4.30 PM. The college is seven kilometres away from the girls hostel.



The accident has sparked outrage among the college students and doctors at the associated general hospital exposing the grim reality of daily student commute.



"Despite several representations and written complaints submitted to the principal over the last two years regarding the transport issues, there has been no action taken. Instead, the principal reportedly warned students not to approach him on this matter again and instructed them to speak directly with private contractors. Students even got threatened to completely remove the bus facility so that all students would be forced to make their own transport arrangements," said a member of the TJUDA.



According to JUDA members, despite being hostel students, no member from the hostel or college administration came forward to check on the victims admitted in emergency wards. "They only checked on them through calls. The hostel warden informed the parents over calls but didn't come to check on the students," a junior doctor said.



College principal in-charge Dr K. Raja Kumar also did not make any physical visit to the hospital to check on the students.