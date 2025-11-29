 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GMC Suspends 4 Medicos For Indulging In Ragging In Nagarkurnool

Telangana
29 Nov 2025 10:28 PM IST

This is the second such incident in the Nagarkurnool Government Medical College

GMC Suspends 4 Medicos For Indulging In Ragging In Nagarkurnool
x
Though the incident took place a few days ago and came to light on Saturday. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Four students of the Nagarkurnool Government Medical College (GMC) were suspended and asked to leave the hostels for ragging their juniors. Though the incident took place a few days ago and came to light on Saturday. This is the second such incident in the college.
According to sources, seniors asked the juniors to visit their hostel rooms on the medical college premises and harassed them physically. The juniors lodged a complaint with the college management. Following the complaint, the anti-ragging wing of the college conducted an inquiry.
Based on the inquiry report, the college management issued orders suspending the four senior students and asked them to vacate the hostels.
On April 3, three MBBS students of the college were suspended for ragging their juniors. The juniors lodged a complaint with the police who registered cases and took up an investigation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nagarkurnool Telangana 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X