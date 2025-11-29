GMC Suspends 4 Medicos For Indulging In Ragging In Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Four students of the Nagarkurnool Government Medical College (GMC) were suspended and asked to leave the hostels for ragging their juniors. Though the incident took place a few days ago and came to light on Saturday. This is the second such incident in the college.

According to sources, seniors asked the juniors to visit their hostel rooms on the medical college premises and harassed them physically. The juniors lodged a complaint with the college management. Following the complaint, the anti-ragging wing of the college conducted an inquiry.

Based on the inquiry report, the college management issued orders suspending the four senior students and asked them to vacate the hostels.

On April 3, three MBBS students of the college were suspended for ragging their juniors. The juniors lodged a complaint with the police who registered cases and took up an investigation.