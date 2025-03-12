GM maize farming triggers major concerns in Mulugu

WARANGAL: Cultivation of maize has raised significant concerns among farmers regarding the use of genetically modified (GM) seeds.

Even as trials were allegedly camouflaged in remote areas as seed production, the issue came to light when a seed organiser abandoned the crop after it failed to meet the expected yields in Mulugu district.

Responding to their concerns, farmers wrote a letter to the Agriculture Commission which has now taken up the matter very seriously. The commission has instructed Mulugu district agriculture officials to immediately submit detailed information on affected farmers, including specifics about the seeds they used, pesticides and the supplying companies.

Chairman of the Farmer Commission, Kodanda Reddy, stated that a review meeting would be held on Wednesday at the commission's office, after which a detailed report will be submitted to the state government.

It is to be noted here that farmers were involved in growing GM seeds that lacked transparency on the seed’s origin.

Local farmers were told that the seeds would produce up to 4 tonnes per acre, but the yields were far lower, raising questions about the accuracy of these claims.

The key concern is the potential environmental and health risks of GM crops.

The cultivation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) requires approval from both central and state governments due to the potential impact on biodiversity and unknown health effects on humans and animals.

V. Suresh Kumar, district agriculture officer, told Deccan Chronicle that the crops being grown were of a single cross hybrid variety, which is highly susceptible to pests and diseases.

These seeds are sourced from multinational companies, and their cultivation involves both male and female lines. However, he noted that at times, either the male or female lines may fail to grow, affecting the overall yield. Apart from that without proper regulatory oversight, these crops pose significant risks,

The agriculture department has collected samples from various crop locations to probe deeper into the case. These samples, sourced from seeds provided by multiple companies, have been sent to Hyderabad for testing to ensure their authenticity and compliance with regulations.

Seed trials conducted without official agreements or contracts violate the Biological Diversity Act of 2002 which mandates that any experimentation with genetically modified crops must be approved by relevant authorities. The absence of proper documentation and accountability may result in severe legal consequences, including penalties for biopiracy, he added.