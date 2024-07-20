Global tech outage rattles citizens

Hyderabad: Netizens and computer users reacted sharply when the screens of their Microsoft computers turned blue all of a sudden on Friday. Here is a sampling of their ire, and their humour in adversity.

Vox pop



“We were unable to log into the systems and it affected our work, We completely depend on Microsoft Teams for conversations, Outlook for mails and Excel for documentation

Akinapally Vinay Kumar

Sports domain company staffer

It was a much needed mid-work break. Coming on Friday, ahead of the weekend, it added thrill to the lives of us corporate slaves.

Sourav Jain

MNC employee

“After multiple restarts, some systems got back to work. Our leads advised us not to get disconnected. If we got disconnected, we were not able to log in again.

Geetha Vardhan

IT employee, said.

Only people who installed the latest update were affected.

L. Stuthi

IT employee

Long lunch breaks during work hours! The manager made weird faces! Seen enough of it! This time Microsoft came in rescue mode. I always hated tech talks, not today. For me it was a good time off the screen.

Sainul Abidin

Creative designer with US-based company.

Employee is thanking Microsoft for the long weekend. : @VesseyNuvVessey

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today : @akothari

Being 5th largest economy now & 3rd till 2025, time for India to build its own infrastructure. Why do we have to be dependent upon Microsoft?

@iKumarSaurabh

Wherever I turn, I see blue screens.. : @therightrag

Happy international bluescreen day : @sxchopea

We should make it a universal holiday! : @akb_radish

I’m always surprised (more shocked to be honest) when I see some business depend on reliability of windows. : @vecihithepilot

We developed High Class technology and one day technology will end Human Species. This is a start, the future will see a big dark world, because the development of excessive technology means a threat to your safety : @Ninad0921