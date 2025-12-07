Global Summit Yet Another Ploy By Revanth To Fool People: Harish

HYDERABAD: Former minister and senior BRS T. Harish Rao on Saturday said the “so-called” Telangana Rising Global Summit was yet another attempt by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to “fool people” and questioned whether “fresh new scams are being planned under the cover of this summit.”

In a statement, Harish Rao said “instead of building castles in the air and selling lies, Revanth Reddy should focus on real governance. The state cannot progress with cheap talk and immature antics.”

People, Harish Rao said, had already recognised Revanth Reddy’s deceptions, incompetence, and corrupt rule. “In the last two years, instead of focusing on governance, Revanth Reddy has done nothing except blame KCR and the BRS. He roams around the state making wild statements, and lies. But these attempts cannot erase the facts, nor can they make people forget welfare schemes provided under KCR’s leadership.”

Saying that the Chief Minister failed to fulfill promises made in the Congress’ election manifesto, Harish Rao said that even while failing to provide the basics to the people, the Chief Minister “continues to speak as if he has achieved something global.”