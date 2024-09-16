Global Meet on Muslim Politics Concludes

HYDERABAD: The two-day International Academic Conference on "Reimagining Muslim Politics" concluded on Sunday. Organised by Students Islamic Organisation, Telangana, the conference brought together scholars, activists and policy-makers to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by Muslim communities today.

Syed Sadatullah Husaini, president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) spoke on "Reimagining the Political Future of Muslims in India," discussing how Islam’s principles of justice are crucial for political progress and highlighting the need for a clear identity, vision and political programmes for Muslims in India.

Prof Amirullah Khan, a development economist, addressed "Telangana Muslims: Between Minority and Marginalisation," focusing on the role of Muslims in political discourse and public perception. Dr Irfan Ahmed from Ibn Haldun University, Turkey, spoke on “Decolonising Democracy: Towards A Fair Indian Model Based on Share and Care.”

Abdul Hafeez, state president of SIO Telangana, emphasised that the conference provided a rare platform for discussing critical topics like Muslim political imagination and participatory democracy. He hoped that this dialogue will spark academic activism and guide future collective efforts. The conference featured international scholars, activists and policymakers, fostering an environment of critical dialogue and shared insights.