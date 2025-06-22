Global Firms Scale Operations In Hyderabad As City’s Share of GCCs Grows to 19%

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is steadily becoming a preferred destination for global firms to set up technology and business operations, moving beyond its earlier identity as a life sciences hub. In the last five years, the city’s share of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India has grown from 14 per cent to 19 per cent, according to Accelerating Next-Generation Shared Services, a firm that partners with multinational companies to establish and expand their GCCs.

There are now over 350 GCCs operating in Hyderabad, employing more than 300,000 professionals. These centres span industries such as aviation, financial services, quick service restaurants (QSR), retail, and healthcare.

One of the latest entrants is American Airlines, which opened its first technology hub in India in Hyderabad, the first time a major international airline has chosen the city to anchor its digital operations.

“We’re bringing several third-party contracts in-house through our Hyderabad team, which is already showcasing strong technical depth,” said Chandra Vijjhala, the president of American Airlines Tech Hub India. “This allows us to build and deliver digital solutions more efficiently for our customers and global operations.”

Inspire Brands, the parent company of Dunkin’, Arby’s and Baskin-Robbins, has also expanded its presence in Hyderabad. “Our Hyderabad centre has grown into a strategic innovation hub,” said Hari Krishna Verma Nadimpalli, managing director of Inspire’s Global Innovation Center. “We’ve built tech, HR, finance and commercial functions here. The ecosystem has supported us well.”