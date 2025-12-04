Global Firms Plan Big Investments for Telangana Summit

Hyderabad: A number of multinational companies are lining up to invest in Telangana, and several managements have expressed their willingness to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the Telangana Rising Summit, to be held on December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad.

In the tourism sector, Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Pvt. Ltd. has proposed an Integrated Global Convention and Expo Centre with three hotels in Future City, with an investment of ₹3,000 crore. Crystal Lagoons (USA) and Green Panthers Properties Ltd. have proposed setting up an entertainment hub with an urban beach at Bharat Future City, investing ₹850 crore.

In the industries sector, TCS-TPG plans to establish Hypervault Data Centres in the city with an investment of ₹70,000 crore. Aqylon Nexus Limited and North Star Opportunities Fund will take up Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives and data centres with a combined investment of ₹850 crore.

Hyundai is set to establish a test track and manufacturing plant in Zaheerabad by investing ₹8,000 crore, while Mahindra & Mahindra will expand its Zaheerabad plant with an investment of ₹400 crore. Wistron, in partnership with Resolute, plans to invest ₹1,000 crore. Crompton Greaves will set up a new manufacturing plant in Fab City with an investment of ₹300 crore.

MSN will establish an R&D hub with an investment of ₹1,500 crore, while Biological E plans an R&D centre (pending land allotment) with ₹200 crore.