Global Buddhist Peace Meet From Today

Hyderabad:Nearly 150 delegates from 22 countries — including Argentina, Bangladesh, Belgium, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Malaysia, Russia and India — will gather for the International Buddhist Conference on World Peace–2026, to be held in Hyderabad and Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, from March 26 to 29.

Organised by Buddhavanam, a unit of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, in association with the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the conference will be inaugurated by tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao. With participation from leading Buddhist nations, the event is expected to bring international recognition to Buddhavanam. Delegates will present scholarly papers during the sessions.



The primary objective is to showcase Buddhavanam as a Buddhist Heritage Theme Park to the world. The organisers also aim to encourage Buddhist countries to establish monasteries and educational institutions at Buddhavanam, thereby attracting pilgrims and visitors from India and South-East Asia.

