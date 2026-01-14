Give Utmost Priority to Safety before Flying Kites: TGSPDCL CMD

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui has appealed to the public to give utmost priority to safety before flying kites.

He made this appeal in the wake of Sankranti festival during which children and adults enthusiastically fly kites as part of the celebrations.

During a teleconference held on Tuesday with Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineers, he directed that adequate measures be taken to ensure the availability of field-level staff during the festival days. He further stated that six to 18 ft extendable pruning saws have been deployed in areas prone to a high incidence of torn kites and manjha.

These machines are equipped with specially insulated cutting tools, enabling the safe removal of kite remnants from power lines without interrupting the electricity supply. On this occasion, the organization has requested the public to follow the below safety precautions to celebrate the festival safely and joyfully:

According to officials, fly kites only in open areas and playgrounds that are far away from electricity lines and transformers. Flying kites near electricity lines, transformers, and substations is highly dangerous. If kites or strings get entangled in power lines, there is a risk of power interruptions and serious accidents.

Use only cotton, nylon, or linen kite strings. Do not use metallic strings, as they conduct electricity and can cause electric shock. Fly kites only in dry weather conditions. The risk of electrical accidents is higher during wet conditions. If a kite or string gets stuck on power lines or other electrical equipment, leave it there. Do not attempt to pull it out, as wires may come into contact with each other, leading to dangerous situations.

Do not fly kites from balconies or walls, as this can lead to serious accidents. Pay special attention to children while flying kites. Ensure that children do not touch broken or fallen electric wires. In case of any emergency or dangerous situation, the public is requested to inform the nearest electricity office or call the helpline number 1912. Complaints can also be registered through the website www.tgsouthernpower.org or via the mobile app.