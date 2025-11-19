GIS Helped India’s Development Agenda, Says Former Surveyor General

HYDERABAD: New geospatial tools, drone mapping practices and real-time GIS applications drew strong interest from students and professionals at a workshop held in Hyderabad as part of International GIS Day celebrations on Wednesday.

The event was organised at the NAC campus in Hitec City by the National Academy of Construction in association with Naredco Telangana and supported by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

At the event, former Surveyor General of India Dr Swarna Subba Rao explained how maps and GIS have supported India’s development agenda. Former deputy director of NRSC Dr Raghavaswamy spoke about GIS applications in urban development and said spatial tools are becoming central to city planning.

NAC director-general M. Srinivas Reddy urged students to build new skills and explore emerging technologies. He said GIS offers wide scope across disciplines and noted that NAC is working on an agreement with NRSC to introduce skill-based programmes in the field. NAC directors Shanti Shree and Raj Reddy outlined the training facilities and programmes available at the academy.

Senior consultant Maj. Shiva Kiran said GIS has evolved into a management tool and supports daily decisions in construction and infrastructure.