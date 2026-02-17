Girls to Get EAPCET Centres Closer to Home

Hyderabad:TG EAPCET convener Dr K. Vijaya Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that girl students appearing for the test commencing May 4 will be assigned centres closer to their homes for their safety and convenience. The organisers have also introduced a new feature called ‘Know Your registration’ for students, who tend to forget their registration number.

The agriculture and pharmacy exams are scheduled on May 4 and 5, while the engineering entrance tests are scheduled to be held from May 9 to 11.



Registrations will open on February 19 and the last date to apply without a late fee is April 4. The registration fee for exams is `900 (`500 for SC/ST and PH candidates). Candidates who wish to write the both streams have to pay `1,800 (`1,000 for SC/ST and PH candidates).



The applications can be submitted till April 10 with a late fee of `250 and April 15 with a late fee of `500. The late fee for those submitting applications by April 20, 24 and May 2 are `2,500, `5,000 and `10,000 respectively.



Students suffering from diabetes or other health related issues have to inform well in advance for assistance, including food and medicines at the centres, during the examination. Such candidates have to produce medical proof for seeking support during the exam.