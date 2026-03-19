Girls Defeat Boys in Ugadi Wrestling Bouts in Nirmal

ADILABAD: Three girls defeated male opponents in wrestling bouts held during Ugadi celebrations at Kubheer mandal headquarters in Nirmal district on Thursday.

Rohini, 17, from Pusad in Maharashtra, Neha, 11, from Haryana, and Sayeeshwari, 13, from Nanded in Maharashtra won matches against boys in their respective age groups at the event organised by the Vittaleshwara Temple Committee and the gram panchayat.

Organisers said around 150 wrestlers from Telangana, Maharashtra and Haryana participated in the competition, a traditional feature of Ugadi celebrations in the region.

Spectators gathered in large numbers, cheering the participants as the girls competed against male wrestlers in bouts conducted to the beat of traditional drums.

Winners were awarded prize money ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000 along with trophies.

Local representatives said wrestling, locally known as ‘kusti’, remains a popular sport in border areas of Telangana and Maharashtra, with akhadas training both boys and girls and regularly hosting competitions.

The event drew participation from wrestlers across age groups and highlighted growing involvement of girls in the sport.