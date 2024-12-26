Girl from Suryapet Dies in US After 71 Days in Coma

Suryapet: A 13-year-old girl from Nereducherla, K. Durga Sriya Vani, died after remaining in a coma for 71 days at a hospital in San Francisco, officials said today.

She slipped into a coma after a heart attack, and was admitted at Sanford Research Centre Hospital on October 12. She was elder daughter of Venu Madhava Reddy and Soujanya, who hail from Suryapet district and have settled in the US.

Durga Sriya Vani spent her early years with grandparents in Nereducherla before moving to the US at age six. She was studying in seventh grade at a local school when the incident occurred.