Girl Dies in Road Accident in Banswada Residential School; Family Stages Protest

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, an eighth-class student Sangeetha of social welfare residential school at Borlam village in Banswada died while jumping from an auto rickshaw in which she was travelling on Sunday evening on the campus.

The girl’s family members staged a protest near the school on Monday alleging that the school management was responsible for the incident. They demanded stern action against the management. The girl was a resident of Kodicherla village at Maddur mandal in Kamareddy district.

In connection with the Republic Day celebrations, the school management hired chairs and brought them to the school in the auto rickshaw around 6.30 pm on Sunday. After unloading the chairs, four students including Sangeetha (13) requested the auto driver Kasinath to board the vehicle to travel till the main gate and later return to the school by foot.

With Kasinath’s consent, Sangeetha and three other students boarded the auto. However, on seeing other students jumping from the vehicle without informing the driver, Sangeetha too jumped from it and suffered serious head injuries. As there was no one in the auto, Kasinath left the school.

On seeing Sangeetha with serious injuries, the school staff rushed her to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, the police said.

Banswada Deputy Superintendent of Police B Vittal Reddy said a case under relevant provisions of BNS was booked against Kasinath and school principal Sunitha for being negligent and took up investigation. As many as 600 students were studying in the school.