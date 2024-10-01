Girl Dies Due to Dengue in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: 10-year-old girl from Vidyanagar Colony in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, died due to dengue while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Monday.



According to her father, Ravula Venkateshwarlu, the girl was suffering from a fever for a week. Initially, she was treated at a local hospital, and her family administered medicines at home. However, her condition worsened after four days, and on the advice of a local doctor, she was admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. After conducting tests, doctors diagnosed the girl with dengue and began treatment. Despite their efforts, her platelet count dropped drastically, and she succumbed to the illness on Monday morning.