Girl Attempts Suicide at Private Hostel in Suryapet

Nalgonda: A diploma student reportedly attempted suicide on Saturday at a private women's hostel located on 60-Feet Road in Suryapet.

She was identified as Reddymalla Jyothi (19), a native of Thammareddygudem in Munagala mandal. Jyothi was pursuing a diploma course at the Government Polytechnic College while residing at Nakshatra Ladies Hostel.

According to the police, the student had joined the private hostel just four days ago to appear for supplementary examinations for her third-year diploma backlog subjects. It is suspected that she may have attempted the extreme step due to depression over her academic performance. She sustained serious injuries in the fall and was initially shifted to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet. Based on doctors’ advice, she was later referred to a hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.