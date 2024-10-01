Girl, 13, Lodges Plaint Against Father in Jagtial

Karimnagar: A 13-year-old on Tuesday lodged a complaint against her father, urging police not to send her home in Jagtial.



According to district child protection officer B. Naresh, the girl was a native of Sriramulapally of Gollapally mandal. Her father was a farmhand and remarried after the death of his first wife.

In February 2022, the girl escaped from the house reportedly after stealing some items from her neighbour’s house. Later, the police handed her over to her father who then put her in the state-run Bala Sadan.

Later, she was admitted in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Sarangapur mandal where she studied up to Class VII while staying at home. She escaped again from her house in July this year.

After tracing girl again, her father joined her in Anand Nilayam. When she started beating other children, the officials sent her back to her house.

Two days back, she reportedly stole some items from a neighbour’s house and escaped. After finding her in Vemulawada, the police handed her over to her father. Annoyed with her, when her father started beating her up, the neighbours came to her rescue.

Meanwhile, her step-mother fell ill. The girls' father admitted her in the government hospital at Jagtial. The girl, who accompanied her step-mother, ran away from the hospital and approached police.

Inspector Venu said the girl complained that her father was harassing her and beating her up daily and urged police not to send her home. She informed police that she is ready to stay in the hostel and continue her studies.

The girl was handed over to the child protection department who in turn joined her in a Sakhi centre.

Meanwhile, DCPO Naresh said the girl will be given counselling through a psychologist. After her recovery, if she showed interest to go to her house, she will be sent back to her house, police added.