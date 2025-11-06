Ginning Mills Strike Postponed

Nizamabad: The proposed strike by ginning mills, scheduled to begin on November 6, has been postponed. Starting Friday, cotton procurement activities will continue as usual at the notified ginning mills in Kamareddy district. However, CCI centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision to defer the strike was made following discussions between Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, the APC secretary, the CMD of CCI, and Ginning Mills Association president Ravinder Reddy.

The district agriculture and marketing officer advised farmers to bring their cotton to the ginning mills without any hesitation, assuring them that operations would continue smoothly.