Gig workers write to NHRC, demand paid leaves, health benefits

Hyderabad: Gig and platform workers, who form the backbone of India’s digital economy, continue to face challenges that compromise their rights, welfare, and dignity.

Addressing these concerns, Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and national general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), has called on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take immediate action.

In a detailed representation, according to a press statement, he drew attention to the absence of legal recognition for these workers, which leaves them without protections such as minimum wages and social security.

This lack of safeguards has become an economic exploitative work, with opaque algorithms and steep commission fees that take away from their earnings. Additionally, unsafe working environments and gender disparities, particularly for women in the sector, exacerbate the conditions under which they operate.

The recommendations include enacting legislation to classify gig workers as a distinct labour category, ensuring algorithmic transparency, and providing essential benefits such as paid leave, health coverage, and emergency financial assistance.

To address safety concerns, measures such as mandatory training, protective equipment, and access to health resources were proposed. The representation also advocates for empowering workers through unionisation and collective bargaining, alongside establishing independent grievance redressal mechanisms. A tripartite committee, involving the NHRC, worker unions, and aggregator companies, has been suggested to tackle these issues collaboratively.

Salauddin stated, “It is imperative to safeguard the dignity and rights of gig and platform workers, who are integral to India’s economic framework. We urge the NHRC to take a leadership role in advocating for these recommendations and ensuring their implementation at both state and national levels.”

The appeal also calls for aligning India’s labour policies with global standards to create an inclusive and equitable economy that respects the contributions of these workers.