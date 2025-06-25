Gig Workers' Union Demands Ban on Bike Taxis in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the continued illegal operations of bike taxis in Telangana, despite clear rules prohibiting such activities.

The union explained that the transport department remained firm in its stance that two-wheelers with white number plates (personal-use vehicles) cannot be used for commercial purposes. These companies are openly violating this rule.

The union pointed out that the state government Was losing substantial revenue from commercial registration fees, taxes and permits. While these companies continue to collect hefty commissions, poor and unemployed youth are being misled into thinking that bike taxi operations are legal.

When caught by enforcement authorities, the drivers faced penalties, pushing them further into poverty and economic distress. The union urgeed the government to act swiftly before this illegality grew further.