Gig Workers Thanks Rahul, Revanth For New Law

HYDERABAD: Gig workers on Tuesday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his commitment towards their welfare, which has now been translated into policy action after the Telangana Assembly passed a law for the purpose. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government in the state for the passage of the Gig Workers Welfare Bill, 2026.

The union stated, “We extend our sincere appreciation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and labour minister Vivek Venkatswamy for taking this historic step towards ensuring dignity, protection, and social security for lakhs of gig and platform workers across Telangana.”

“We also acknowledge and thank Rahul Gandhi for his commitment and promise towards gig workers’ welfare, which has now been translated into meaningful policy action.”

The union appreciated the support of all MLAs, MLCs, political parties, civil society organisations, academic institutions, advocacy groups, media, and NGOs for their role in shaping this progressive legislation.

The union described this as a historic step towards ensuring dignity, protection, and social security for lakhs of gig and platform workers across Telangana.