Gig Workers Make Less Than Rs 28K: Study

Hyderabad: Despite working up to 12 hours a day, seven days a week, most gig workers in Telangana earn less than Rs 28,000 a month, according to a state government study. The report, which precedes a proposed welfare Bill, highlights long working hours, low net earnings and the lack of social protection in the growing gig economy.

Thousands of youth, including engineering graduates and retired employees, have turned to gig work — mainly driving and delivery jobs — as steady employment opportunities remain scarce. However, many report meagre returns.

“Even after working nine hours in hazardous traffic, I barely earn Rs 500 a day,” said Syed Umar, a two-wheeler delivery rider from Karwan. “After paying for fuel, maintenance and food, some days I take home just Rs 200,” he lamented.

The state study revealed that gig workers engaged in professional services earn an average monthly income of Rs 27,206, while those in e-commerce deliveries make the least—around Rs 13,753. Other categories earn Rs 25,425 (ride-hailing four-wheelers), Rs 16,138 (ride-hailing two- and three-wheelers), and Rs 24,053 (food and grocery deliveries).

The data also show that most workers are educated: 58 per cent have completed graduation or intermediate studies, 3 per cent are postgraduates, 30 per cent have passed SSC and 9 per cent studied below SSC. Only 9 per cent of the workforce is women. The average worker is between 26 and 35 years old, and platforms typically take commissions ranging from 20 to 30 per cent.

The draft Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025 — one of the Congress government’s key poll promises — is expected to be placed before the State Cabinet on November 12.

The Bill proposes to establish a statutory welfare board and appoint grievance redressal officers to resolve issues within 30 days. Appeals can be filed within 90 days before a deputy commissioner–level appellate authority. Platforms employing over 100 workers will be required to form internal dispute-resolution committees to handle complaints within 30 days.

A senior labour department official said, “This is a comprehensive Bill addressing key welfare measures. Telangana studied similar laws in other states before finalising the draft. The Cabinet is likely to take it up in the next meeting.”

Union leaders welcomed the proposed law but urged the government to include a provision for minimum wages. “We have requested a minimum income guarantee for gig workers. Even if not included now, we hope it will be added through future amendments,” said B. Venkatesham of the Gig and Platform Workers and Transport Drivers Union (AITUC-affiliated).

Labour minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy, who chaired a meeting with stakeholders on November 6, said the Bill would make Telangana the first state in India to enact an integrated law for gig and platform workers. “The government is committed to protecting workers in both organised and unorganised sectors. This Act will ensure a strong safety net for those who previously had none,” the minister said.