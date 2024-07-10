Gig worker from Bangalore held in Shamshabad for possessing drugs

Hyderabad: A gig worker was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly delivering MDMA drugs at Shamshabad. He came from Bangalore to deliver the contraband to persons known to him near Shamshabad.

The gig worker was caught in a joint operation carried out by the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police. The accused was moving suspiciously when the police intercepted him at Shamshabad.

After being grilled, he admitted that he came from Bangalore to deliver the contraband. The police are collecting more details from the worker to the smugglers based in Bangalore.