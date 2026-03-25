Gig Worker Dies After Bike Rams Into Truck

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old gig worker died after his two-wheeler rammed into a stationary truck on the service road of NH-44 near Peddashapur village in Shamshabad on Tuesday morning.

Police said deceased Tarun Kumar, 23, a ride hailing app driver from Nallakunta, was riding his bike from Shamshabad and heading towards Shadnagar at around 6 am when he rammed into the rear of a parked truck near a bus stop. The truck was registered in Maharashtra.

Tarun sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot. The truck was parked on the service road without any hazard warnings, police said. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Shivaji Bhose, a resident of Maharashtra.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, J Shilaja, 43, a housekeeping worker residing at Jubilee Hills, her son had informed her on March 23 (Monday), at around 10.30 am, that he was travelling to Tirupati, but later told her at around 9.30 pm that he was returning home.

The family was informed of the accident by police at around 6.30 am on Tuesday.

The family rushed to the spot and later lodged a complaint with the police. Based on their complaint, a case has been registered against the truck driver, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Cops arrest fake dentist in Neredmet

A case was registered by Neredmet police against a fake doctor for running a dental clinic without valid licence. Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a surprise inspection at Anjalika Dental Clinic located in Satya Aditya Towers near Three Temple Street. During the inspection, it was found that the clinic was being operated for more than 10-year without obtaining permissions from the department concerned. Police identified the accused as Gupta Ramesh Kumar, who was found practicing modern dentistry without BDS degree. Officials said the accused was misleading the public by falsely claiming that he was holding a BDS degree and thereby putting the lives of patients at risk.

A case was registered against the accused and further probe is ongoing.

Missing boy traced in Moinabad

A five-year-old boy who went missing from Moinabad was traced and reunited with his family within hours on Tuesday, police said.

Officials said the child had been left in the care of acquaintances while his mother, a daily wage worker, went to work. He wandered out while playing and was later found on the road by his elder sister, who took him home.

When the mother could not find him, she lodged a complaint. Police used CCTV footage and local enquiries to trace the boy to his sister’s house, before handing him back to his mother.

Spurious pickle unit busted in Jiyaguda

In a joint operation, the Task Force Golconda team and Kulsumpura police raided manufacturing units in Venkatesh Nagar, Jiyaguda, on Tuesday and arrested one person for producing and supplying spurious pickles. Raw material and property worth ₹3 lakh were seized.

Police said K. Ravinder, 62, was manufacturing pickles without a valid licence, using low-quality ingredients in unhygienic conditions. Additional DCP Task Force Ande Srinivas Rao stated that stale mangoes and lemons were being preserved with rock salt and supplied to kirana stores, restaurants, and hotels.

Officials warned that consumption of such pickles could pose serious health risks. The accused, along with the seized material, has been handed over to Kulsumpura police for further investigation.

Rice trader killed in KPHB mishap

A 56-year-old rice trader, Dasari Suresh Raju of Saraswati Nagar, Secunderabad, died after a goods carrier hit his bike and ran over him near Rythu Bazar in KPHB colony on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Raju had left home around 10 am for business in Madhapur. At 12.38 pm, his wife Nandini received a call from his phone informing her of the accident. By the time she reached the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the carrier, allegedly driven rashly, rammed into his two-wheeler from behind, causing him to fall before being run over. He was shifted to hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Based on his wife’s complaint, police registered a case and further investigation is underway.

2 bikers held for doing stunts

Two bikers, who were found performing dangerous stunts and creating nuisance before the Telangana Secretariat, were apprehended by the city police on Tuesday.

The accused were creating a scary atmosphere for commuters by performing dangerous stunts on bikes and also making reels on the roads near Lumbini Park and the Secretariat, A. Seethaiah, the SHO from Saifabad police, said.

“We have arrested accused Md Akheel, 19, a courier, and a resident of Bholakpur, Musheerabad, and Mohammed Ateeq, 22, a private firm employee and a resident of Aghapura, Nampally,” the SHO added.

The duo was performing stunts in a reckless manner and recording videos to post them on social media to gain publicity. Their acts were causing distress as well as putting the lives of commuters at risk,” the SHO said.