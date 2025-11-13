Giant Antonov An-124 Captivates Crowds at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The city skies witnessed a spectacular sight on Thursday as the Antonov An-124 Ruslan landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, captivating passengers and airport staff alike. The mammoth cargo aircraft measures 69 metres in length with a wingspan of 73 metres and can transport between 120 and 150 tonnes of cargo.

Engineers at RGIA said that each visit by this engineering icon showcases not only the wonder of aviation but also the airport’s capability to handle specialised and oversized cargo with precision. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a robust cargo ecosystem, RGIA remains fully prepared to support some of the world’s most demanding transport requirements safely and seamlessly.

The Antonov, which landed in the morning to deliver cargo, departed in the afternoon. This heavy-lift strategic transport aircraft, one of the largest and heaviest cargo planes in the world, was designed in the Soviet era by the Antonov Design Bureau. It is known for carrying exceptionally large and heavy loads, including military equipment and humanitarian supplies, and is powered by four turbofan engines.

RGIA has earlier hosted several such giant aircraft, including the Airbus Beluga cargo plane in August 2024 and December 2022. The airport also handled an emergency landing of the Airbus A380 in 2012 and welcomed the Antonov An-225, the world’s largest cargo aircraft at the time, in 2016.