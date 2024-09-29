GHMC's Rs 826-Crore Plan: Flyovers, Underpasses to Ease KBR Park Traffic

Hyderabad: If the GHMC has its way, traffic on the roads surrounding the KBR Park at Jubilee Hills will be zipping past on flyovers and underpasses. The Rs 826-crore plan, sanctioned by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the projects aim to help traffic move smoothly at six major junctions surrounding the park.

The project, divided into two packages covers the junctions at Jubilee Hills checkpost, KBR Park entrance, Road No. 45, Filmnagar, Maharaja Agrasen statue and Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

These junctions, crucial for connecting key areas such as Madhapur, Hitec City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur, with many areas in the city are currently routed through traffic signals and U-turns, leading to sluggish movement of vehicles.

Additionally, GHMC is planning to incorporate rainwater retention structures under the underpasses to prevent flooding during monsoons. The initiative is expected to significantly ease traffic around KBR Park, facilitating smoother commutes to the city's business and commercial districts.

The proposed upgrades include constructing a series of underpasses for clockwise traffic and flyovers for counter-clockwise traffic, ensuring a conflict-free flow with no signals.

The Rs 421-crore Package One covers Jubilee Hills checkpost, KBR Park Entrance and Mugdha junctions. Package Two, allocated Rs 405 crore, will feature among others a two-lane underpass heading from Filmnagar Junction towards Jubilee Hills checkpost

In the works

Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction

Y-shape underpass from Road No. 45 to KBR Park and Yousufguda.

Four-lane flyover from KBR Park entrance Jn towards Road No. 36.

Two-lane flyover from Yousufguda towards Road No. 45 Jn.

KBR Entrance and Mugdha Junction

Two-lane underpass from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Jn.

Three-lane uni-directional from Punjagutta towards Jubilee Hills checkpost Jn.

Three- lane underpass from KBR entrance Jn towards Punjagutta.

Road No 45 Junction:

Two-lane underpass from Filmnagar jn towards Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Two-lane flyover from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Road No. 45.

Filmnagar Junction:

Two-lane underpass from Maharaja Agrasen Jn towards Road No. 45 Jn.

Two-lane flyover from Filmnagar junction towards Maharaja Agrasen Jn.

Maharaja Agrasen Junction:

Two-lane underpass from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Jn towards Filmnagar Jn.

Two-lane flyover from Filmnagar Jn towards Road No. 12

Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Junction:

Two-lane underpass from KBR Park side towards Maharaja Agrasen Jn.

Two-lane flyover from Maharaja Agrasen jn towards Road No. 10.