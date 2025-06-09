GHMC’s Property Transactions To Go Online

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad will no longer have to visit Mee Seva centres for property tax related transactions as all such transactions can be done at the GHMC website — ghmc.gov.in.

The transactions that can be done on the GHMC portal include self-assessment of property tax, revision of property tax, assessment exemption (for ex-servicemen), mobile number updation, correction of door number in property tax, correction of owner name and vacancy remission among others.

Applicants can provide their property tax identification number (PTIN) and directly upload a copy of their sale deed and other required supporting documents depending on their service request. Once submitted, the applications will be automatically forwarded to the respective GHMC and revenue officials for verification and necessary approval.

Apart from these transactions, mutation of property — transfer of property — will be made available online in due course.

“This initiative aims to facilitate citizens in availing services comfortably from their homes, eliminating the need to visit any physical centre and ensuring transparency,” said a GHMC official. “This is one of the major steps towards digital governance and citizen convenience,” he added.

Presently, most property owners are dependent on bill collectors to physically come to the structure and assess the property.